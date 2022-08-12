Q2 2022 Knorr Bremse AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the Knorr-Bremse AG Q2 2022 Conference Call.



Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good afternoon as well as good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations of Knorr-Bremse AG. I want to welcome you to Knorr-Bremse's conference call for the second quarter 2022 results. Today, Frank Weber, our CFO, will present the results of Knorr-Bremse, followed by a Q&A session, which will be joined by Dr. Jurgen Wilder, Head of RVS as well.



It is now my pleasure to hand over to Frank. Please go ahead.



Frank