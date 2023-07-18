Knorr Bremse AG Strategy Update Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse AG - Head of IR



Good afternoon. I hope all of you are very fine. My name is Andreas Spitzauer, head of investor relations of Knorr-Bremse, and I want to welcome you to our strategy update. Today, Marc Llistosella, our CEO, and Frank Weber, our CFO, will present the updated strategy of Knorr-Bremse, followed by a Q&A session. This event will be recorded and is available on our homepage in the investor relations section. Here, you can find today's presentation as well, and later, transcript.



It is now my pleasure to hand over to Marc Llistosella. Please go ahead.



Marc Llistosella - Knorr-Bremse AG - CEO



Thank you, Andreas. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to wish you a warm welcome also from my side. And thank you for joining today's call about our strategy update: Next Level Knorr-Bremse introducing our BOOST 2026 program.



As promised earlier this year, today we're going to present to you where we are heading and tell you in detail how we want to achieve this. In recent months, we laid out all our cards