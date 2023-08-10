Q2 2023 Knorr Bremse AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Knorr-Bremse AG Q2 '23 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Andreas Spitzauer. Please go ahead.



Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse AG - Head of IR



Good afternoon as well as good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I hope all of you are very fine. My name is Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations of Knorr-Bremse AG. I want to welcome you to Knorr-Bremse's conference call for the second quarter results of 2023.



Today, Marc Llistosella, our CEO; and Frank Weber, our CFO, will present the results of Knorr-Bremse, followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be recorded and is available on our homepage, www.knorr-bremse.com in the Investor Relations section. Here, you can find today's presentation and later a transcript of the call.



It is now my pleasure to hand over to Marc Llistosella. Please go ahead.



Marc Llistosella Y Bischoff - Knorr-Bremse