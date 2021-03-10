Mar 10, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Nigel David Wilson - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Jeff and I on this call, and I hope you all enjoyed the video. We feel as though we delivered what we said we would deliver in 2020. Our operating profit is flat. Our dividend is flat. And our balance sheet is in a stronger position than when we went into the pandemic. We're very excited about the prospects for future growth. We feel as though the agenda in the U.K. and indeed in the U.S. and, as you'll have seen, we're announcing Kerrigan is moving to Asia, so the prospects for future growth are increasing for the group. We remain totally committed to our dividend policy, which we articulated last year, and we're feeling very confident about our capability to deliver