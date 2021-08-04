Aug 04, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 04, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Nigel David Wilson

Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

Stuart Jeffrey Davies

Legal & General Group Plc - Group CFO & Executive Director



Nigel David Wilson - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to our 2021 half year results. There is certainly a sense of returning normality, including to L&G's growth trend across all our key metrics. And we are looking forward to seeing you in person at our Capital Markets Day in October.



The usual forward-looking statements apply. Today, as usual, I will update you on the business, and Jeff will take you through the financials. Our watchwords are sustainable, ambitious and inclusive, putting L&G at the front and center of the economic and social projects of Leveling Up, Building Back Better and addressing climate change and doing so in ways that are both commercially successful