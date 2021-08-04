Aug 04, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Nigel David Wilson - Legal & General Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. And thank all of you for joining the call today, and thank you indeed for the speed at which several of you managed to get out (inaudible) this morning.



Jeff, myself and all of the team here at Legal & General are delighted with our results, very strong performance in operating profit at a group level. But we're also delighted with the performance of all of our divisions and even the subdivisions within the divisions. Not only did we perform well in the pandemic, just from managing our staff, managing our customers and delivering a resilient performance last year, which we leveled a pause. It's great to see us returning to normality in a sense that we're driving forward in earnings per share and, of course, in ROE. Our ROE performance was outstanding really when you consider that we're still operating under a pandemic.



We very much believe an investment-led growth is the solution to both the U.K. and the U.S. economic growth over the long term. And we're playing an ever increasing role