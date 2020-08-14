Q2 2020 Weyland Tech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Weyland Tech's second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Joining us today is Weyland Tech's Chief Executive Officer, Brent Suen, and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Lionel Choong. They are joined by Logiq' Chief Financial Officer, Rod Ganero, and its Chief Technology Officer, Tom Furukawa.



Following their remarks, we'll open the call to questions. Then before we conclude todays call, I'll provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. I'd also like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made available for telephone replay following the instructions provided in today's press release. Now, I would like over to Weyland Tech's CEO, Brent Suen. Please go ahead.



Brent Suen - Weyland Tech, Inc. - CEO



Thanks, Chloe, and good morning to everyone, good evening to those who are joining overseas.



Before we begin talking about the quarterly results, I wanted to talk about something, I think that we're all