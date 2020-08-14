Aug 14, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Weyland Tech's second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Joining us today is Weyland Tech's Chief Executive Officer, Brent Suen, and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Lionel Choong. They are joined by Logiq' Chief Financial Officer, Rod Ganero, and its Chief Technology Officer, Tom Furukawa.
Following their remarks, we'll open the call to questions. Then before we conclude todays call, I'll provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. I'd also like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made available for telephone replay following the instructions provided in today's press release. Now, I would like over to Weyland Tech's CEO, Brent Suen. Please go ahead.
Brent Suen - Weyland Tech, Inc. - CEO
Thanks, Chloe, and good morning to everyone, good evening to those who are joining overseas.
Before we begin talking about the quarterly results, I wanted to talk about something, I think that we're all
Q2 2020 Weyland Tech Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...