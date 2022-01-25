Logiq Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 25, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Logiq special meeting. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Brent Suen.



Sir, please go ahead.



Brent Suen - Logiq Inc. - Chairman, CEO



Thanks, Lawrence. Good morning and welcome to this reconvened special meeting of stockholders of Logiq, Inc. My name is Brent Suen. I am the Chief Executive Officer of Logiq, Inc.



The special meeting was originally held as noticed on December 20, 2021. Due to the lack of an existence of a quorum, no formal business could be conducted, and the special meeting was adjourned.



The special meeting has now been reconvened this morning, and called to order. Mr. Christopher Tinen with Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP, the company's legal counsel, will act as the Secretary of the special meeting, and as the Inspector of Elections.



First call to order. The special meeting will now officially come to order. We will proceed with the formal business of this special meeting as set