Q1 2022 Logiq Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the results for Logiq's first quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022. Joining us today is Logiq's Chief Executive Officer, Brent Suen. (Operator Instructions)



I'll provide some important cautions regarding forward-looking statements made by management during today's call. I'll also remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and it will be made available for telephone replay following the instructions provided in today's press release. At this time, while a few more listeners are still dialing in, I will read the obligatory Safe Harbor statement.



This teleconference contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections.



This teleconference may also contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation to relate to Logiq's current