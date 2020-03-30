Q4 2019 LGL Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

James W. Tivy - The LGL Group, Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our Q4 and annual results conference call. We've issued a press release today before the market opened reporting the results for our fourth fiscal quarter and full year of 2019.



Before getting underway, we are required to advise you and all participants should note that the following discussions should be taken in conjunction with the most recent financial statements and notes thereto contained within our 2019 10