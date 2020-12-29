LGL Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Ivan Arteaga - The LGL Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to The LGL Group. These are trying times for many, and we're thankful that you could share your time with us today. Today's meeting is being held to vote on the matters presented in the proxy materials. You should have received them, and they are also available on our website. James Tivy, our CFO, will walk you through the business proceedings this morning. I will return to adjourn the meeting. Please submit your questions through the portal or by e-mail, and we will get back to you.



I will now turn the meeting over to James to walk you through the business matters directly. James?



James W. Tivy - The LGL Group, Inc. - CFO



Yes. Thank you, Ivan. All of our directors are in attendance remotely. We have Carlos Bravo, representing our auditors RSM. We will first conduct the formal business of the meeting and vote on the matters presented in the notice of annual meeting. During the meeting, you will have the opportunity to ask any questions