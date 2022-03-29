Q4 2021 LGL Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael J. Ferrantino - The LGL Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for attending today's call covering our financial results for the 3 months and 12 months ended December 31, 2021. Hopefully, you have had a chance to review our 10-K, which was released premarket opening yesterday. If not, it is available on our website. James Tivy, our CFO, will review our financial results at this time. James?



James W. Tivy - The LGL Group, Inc. - CFO



Yes. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our full year 2021 earnings call. Please note that this call will be recorded, and we anticipate making the recording available on our website sometime after the call.



We have issued our 10-K yesterday before the market opened, reporting results for our fourth fiscal