LGL Group Inc Operations Review Webinar Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Marc Joseph Gabelli - The LGL Group, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Welcome, everyone, to the LGL Group's May 3, Investor Update, webinar and presentation. This immediately follows the spin-off of MtronPTI. Let's start off with a safe harbor statement.



Patrick Bernard Huvane - The LGL Group, Inc. - EVP of Finance & Business Development



Thank you, Marc. Good morning. I'm Pat Huvane, Executive Vice President of Finance and Business Development at LGL Group. I would advise you to read our safe harbor statement and no further that any investor or potential investors should ensure they have read the risks outlined in the Risk Factors section within our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2023. I now take it back to you Marc.



Marc Joseph Gabelli - The LGL Group, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Pat. The LGL Group, thank you all for joining. We'll move through a review of the company post the spin-off of MtransactionPTI and outline a going forward template. Clearly, the precision time and