Q3 2019 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Legrand 2019 9 Months Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to CEO, Mr. Benoit Coquart; and CFO, Mr. Franck Lemery. Please go ahead.



Benoît Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO



Thank you. Hello, everybody. Franck Lemery, Francois Poisson and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2019 First 9 Months Results Conference Call. Let me first remind you that we have [already] published today our press release, our financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand's website. Please note that this conference call is recorded and webcasted on our website. Let me start first with a few opening remarks, following which Franck and I will comment into more details of 2019 nine months results.



I begin on Page 4 of the deck, with the 4 main takeaways from today's release. First, Legrand reports strong top line growth with