Q1 2021 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everybody. Good morning. Franck Lemery, Ronan Marc and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2021 Q1 Results Conference Call and Webcast. As you know, we have published today our press release, our financial statements and the slide show to which we're going to refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. Please also note that this conference call is recorded and webcasted on our website.



After a few opening remarks, Franck and I will comment into more details, the Q1 results of 2021. I begin on Page 4 of the deck with 2 key focuses for today's release. First takeaway, in the first quarter, we recorded a strong growth in sales