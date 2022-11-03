Q3 2022 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT

BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Franck Lemery and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2022 1st 9 months results conference call and webcast. Please note, as usual, that this call is recorded. We have published today our press release, financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. After a few opening remarks, we will comment the results into more detail. I begin on Page 4 with the 4 key takeaways for the first 9 months of the year. First, Legrand recorded sustained rise in sales. Second, results were robust despite many other external factors. Thirdly, we announced today 2 new bolt-on acquisitions and