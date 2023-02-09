Full Year 2022 Legrand SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* BenoÃ®t Coquart

Legrand SA - CEO & Director

* Franck Lemery

Legrand SA - Executive VP & CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alasdair Leslie

Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst

* Alexander Stuart Virgo

BofA Securities, Research Division - Managing-Director

* Andre Kukhnin

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Mechanical Engineering Capital Goods Analyst

* Aurelio Calderon Tejedor

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

* Daniela C. R. de Carvalho e Costa

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD and Head of the European Capital Goods Equity Research Team

* Eric A. LemariÃ©

CIC Market Solutions, Research Division - Financial Analyst

* Gael de-Bray

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of European Capital Goods Research

* James Moore

