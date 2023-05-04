May 04, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* BenoÃ®t Coquart
Legrand SA - CEO & Director
* Franck Lemery
Legrand SA - Executive VP & CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alexander Stuart Virgo
BofA Securities, Research Division - Managing-Director
* Andre Kukhnin
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Mechanical Engineering Capital Goods Analyst
* Aurelio Calderon Tejedor
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate
* Daniela C. R. de Carvalho e Costa
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD and Head of the European Capital Goods Equity Research Team
* Delphine Brault
ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division - Capital Goods Analyst & Deputy Head of Research
* Eric A. LemariÃ©
CIC Market Solutions, Research Division - Financial Analyst
* Gael de-Bray
Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of
Q1 2023 Legrand SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
