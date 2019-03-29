Q4 2018 Light SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Light's conference call where will discuss the earnings of Q4 2018. (Operator Instructions) We inform that this is conference call is being recorded and will be available in the company's website ri.light.com.br.



Before proceeding, we would like to clarify that any declarations that may be made during this conference call concerning the business perspectives and projections are forecasts based on current expectations of the management in relation to the future of the company. These expectations are subject to macroeconomic conditions, market risks and other factors. Together with us, we have Mr. Luis Fernando Paroli Santos, Chairman; Mr. Roberto Barroso, CFO; Mr. Marco AntÃ´nio Vilela, Commercial Director; Mr. Luis Fernando de Almeida GuimarÃ£es, Director for Energy and Sales; Dalmer Souza, Director of Engineering; Mr. Fabio Amorim Rocha, Director for People and Company Management; Mr. Ronald Freitas, Communication Director.



Now Mr. Paroli will make the initial comments about the company's performance. Mr. Paroli, you may proceed.



