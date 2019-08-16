Q2 2019 Light SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to Light's Second Quarter '19 Earnings Call. Today with us we have, Mrs. Ana Marta Veloso, CEO; Mr. Roberto Barroso, CFO; and all other executives in the company. Today's live webcast and presentation may be accessed through Light's website at ri.light.com.br. (Operator Instructions) Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Light management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.



Investors should understand the general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Light and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.



Now I'll turn the conference over to Mrs. Ana Marta Veloso who will begin the conference. Mrs. Veloso, you may proceed.



Ana Marta Horta Veloso - Light S.A. - CEO, Chief Business