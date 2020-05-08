Q1 2020 Light SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Rodrigo Vilela - Light S.A. - IR Superintendent



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm sorry for the delay. Welcome to Light's webinar for the first quarter 2020 results. My name is Rodrigo Vilela, Head of IR, and I will be the host of this event. The presentation and comments on the results will be made by Light's CEO and Investor Relations Officer, Ana Marta Veloso; and by the officer, Roberto Barroso. The presentation is already available for download on our Investor Relations website, but it will be also possible to follow it here through Zoom platform. (Operator Instructions)



After the end of the presentation by Ana Marta Veloso, we will host a Q&A session. Further, I will provide instructions for those who want to ask questions. And this webinar is being recorded, and this audio will be available on our Investor Relations website.



As usual, here is our disclaimer. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Light's management and information currently available to the company. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and