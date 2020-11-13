Q3 2020 Light SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Rodrigo Vilela - Light S.A. - IR Superintendent



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Light's Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of 2020. My name is Rodrigo Vilela, I am in charge of IR and I am hosting this event, which will be simultaneously translated into English. All you need to do is to click on the interpretation button on the lower part of your screen.



So switching back to Portuguese now. This presentation will be done by our CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Roberto Barroso; and we also have Chairman of the Board, Firmino Sampaio. Nonato Castro, the recently elected CEO, could not be with us today because he tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home recovering.



The presentation is available in our RI (sic) [IR] website and can also be seen here via Zoom. (Operator Instructions)This webinar is being recorded, and its audio will be available in our IR website.



This is our disclaimer. We'd like to clarify that any declarations made during this presentation about the company's business perspectives as well as financial and operational goals are simply beliefs and