Mar 19, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Rodrigo Vilela - Light S.A. - IR Superintendent



(technical difficulty)



Raimundo Nonato Alencar De Castro - Light S.A. - CEO & Member of Board of Executive Officers



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Nonato Castro, I'm the current CEO for Light. And we started here, I was in Rio from October, but I had COVID. I spent about 15 days in the hospital. And in December only, were we able to take office. I'm an electric engineer. I started working in energy in Coelba in 1986. We spent 10 years there. And I was also a Professor at IFET, which is a federal institute in the city of Petrolina, and I did this along with my work at Coelba. Then I joined Equatorial. And at Equatorial, I was able to work in Sao Luis in Cemar, which is now Equatorial Maranhao. And then I worked in the state of ParÃ¡ in Northern Brazil for 2 years. And finally, in the state of Piaui in what used to be called Cepisa. And I spent 2 years there. In ParÃ¡, I spent 6 years. And in Maranhao, I also spent about 6 years. In Piaui, I spent 2 years working there.



So we have experience in