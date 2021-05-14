Q1 2021 Light SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Rodrigo Vilela - Light S.A. - IR Superintendent



These results will be presented and commented by our Financial and Investor Relations Director, Roberto Barroso. And today, we have with us Commercial Director, Thiago Guth, who is going to give details on what has been done in fighting losses, improving revenue and increasing our client satisfaction, and he will also give a brief overlook of Light's plans to work in special areas. Our CEO, Nonato Castro, is also here with us.



As usual, this