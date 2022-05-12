Q1 2022 Light SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Rodrigo Vilela - Light S.A. - IR Superintendent



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Light's First Quarter Earnings Call. I'm Rodrigo Vilela, I'm the IR Director. I'll be the host of this call. This is in Portuguese, but there is simultaneous translation into English. (Operator Instructions) The presentation will be made by the Finance Director and IR Director, Gisomar Marinho; Mr. Wilson Poit, our Chairman; Mr. Nonato Castro, our CEO, will comment on this call, too.



All the directors will be taking part of the Q&A. The presentation can be downloaded at our IR website. (Operator Instructions). This webinar will be recorded and it's available at the IR website. I would like to say that any statements that may be made during this presentation about business perspectives, projections, operational and financial goals are based on beliefs and premises on the senior management of Light as well as currently available information. Future considerations are not performance guarantees and involve risks, uncertainties and premises. They refer to future events and depend, therefore, on circumstances that