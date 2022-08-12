Q2 2022 Light SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Rodrigo Vilela - Light S.A. - IR Superintendent



Good afternoon, and welcome to Light's Second Quarter 2022 Webcast. My name is Rodrigo Vilela, I am responsible for Investor Relations, and I will host this event. This event is being held in Portuguese and simultaneously translated into English. If you'd like to listen to the English version, you can click on Interpretation on the bottom of your screen.



This presentation and comments on the results will be made by our Investor Relations and Financial Director, Gisomar Marinho. We also have our Interim CEO, Wilson Poit; and the elected CEO, Octavio Lopes, who will take his position on Monday, the 15th, and will make some remarks.



Our presentation is available on our Investor Relations website, but you can also watch it on Zoom. (Operator Instructions) This webinar is being recorded, and its audio will be available in our Investor Relations website.



As per usual, this is our disclaimer, we'd like to clarify that any statements made during the company's presentation about business perspectives, projections, operational and financial