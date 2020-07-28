Jul 28, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR
Good morning and thank you for joining the Life360 June 2020 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C Conference Call. This is Jolanta Masojada, and I head up Investor Relations for Life360. The call will begin with some prepared remarks from co-founder and CEO, Chris Hulls; and CFO, Russell Burke, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.
Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our June Quarterly Business Activities Update Call. The quarter was one of significant progress for Life360 in spite of the headwinds we face due to COVID-19. We launched our new family membership service on time, reaching our first users on June 30 with the full rollout in July despite our entire team working remotely and many employees having to manage childcare at the same time. This is testament to the talent and commitment of our people. The early response is great, and we are
June 2020 Life360 Inc Activities Report Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
