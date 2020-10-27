September 2020 Life360 Inc Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Life360 September 2020 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C Conference Call. This is Jolanta Masojada, and I head up Investor Relations for Life360.



The call will begin with some prepared remarks from Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls; and CFO, Russell Burke, followed by a Q&A session. This call is being conducted as a Zoom audio webinar. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.



Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our September quarterly business update call. While the resurgence of COVID had been challenging in the face of these difficult circumstances, the business has performed admirably and proved its resilience.



We're excited that we're able to continue growth in revenue in Paying Circles, while also delivering our second quarter in a row of positive cash flow. Much of this success has been due to our new membership