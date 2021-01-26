December 2020 Life360 Inc Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR



This is Jolanta Masojada, the Head of Investor Relations for Life360. The call will begin with some prepared remarks from Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls; and CFO, Russell Burke, followed by a Q&A session.



I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.



Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our December quarterly business update call. Despite an unexpected unprecedented third wave of COVID, we ended the year with revenue at the upper end of our guidance range and beat our EBITDA forecast. This is in significant contrast to the initial wave of COVID, where we saw declines in most key metrics. This illustrates how our consumers have continued to include Life360 in their daily routines despite widespread lockdowns and other