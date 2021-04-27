Q1 2021 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR



This call is being conducted as a Zoom audio webinar. (Operator Instructions)



Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our March quarterly business update call. We are excited by Life360's accelerating growth momentum in the March quarter particularly in the U.S., where the benefits of the vaccine rollout are beginning to be felt. We are encouraged that the early signs of recovery in Australia are now being replicated our largest market, the U.S. Globally, new registrations at their highest level since March 2020 prior to the onset of COVID.



In the U.S., organic registrations increased 13% versus the December quarter. Additionally, the month of March delivered the strongest growth in Paying Circle additions since November 2019, and this is