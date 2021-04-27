Apr 27, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR
The call will begin with some prepared remarks from our Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls; and CFO, Russell Burke, followed by a Q&A session. This call is being conducted as a Zoom audio webinar. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.
Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our March quarterly business update call. We are excited by Life360's accelerating growth momentum in the March quarter particularly in the U.S., where the benefits of the vaccine rollout are beginning to be felt. We are encouraged that the early signs of recovery in Australia are now being replicated our largest market, the U.S. Globally, new registrations at their highest level since March 2020 prior to the onset of COVID.
In the U.S., organic registrations increased 13% versus the December quarter. Additionally, the month of March delivered the strongest growth in Paying Circle additions since November 2019, and this is
Q1 2021 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...