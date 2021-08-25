Half Year 2021 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. I'll jump straight to the punch and share some good news. Growth is accelerating across the board, and we're seeing the back-to-school wave we anticipated. So the bottom line is that H1 was a great result, in particular, our accelerating growth in Q2. Even with a Delta variant, our confidence for the rest of the year remains extremely high.



Before I move to the detail of the results, I want to highlight the accelerating growth we delivered in our key metrics during the first half. We had rapid acceleration