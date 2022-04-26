Q1 2022 Life360 Inc Activities Report Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.



Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. Life360 continued its significant business momentum, delivering strong results across key operational metrics in the March 2022 quarter. We added 71,000 net new subscribers, an increase of more than 160% from the March '21 quarter. Monthly active users also showed a significant increase with an 8% quarter-on-quarter gain to 38.3 million, translating to 36% year-on-year growth.



We're also on schedule integrating Tile and Jiobit into our offering with earlier trials showing exceptionally strong results. For example, we ran a test where we bundled Tiles with an upsell offer and achieved a 35% uplift in subscriptions versus the control group. Both our results for the quarter and the strong early signals from our Tile bundling efforts validate our long-term membership vision. We are looking forward to scaling