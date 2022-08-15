Q1 2022 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. The first half of 2022 has been a period of significant progress for Life360 as we build a one-stop trusted family safety membership service.



Our core subscriber business is delivering very strong momentum with Monthly Active Users up 29% year-on-year to 42 million and Paying Circles