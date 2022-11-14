Q3 2022 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR



Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. We had an exceptionally strong Q3 back-to-school period with our largest ever quarterly MAU growth, both internationally and in the U.S. Additionally, AMR of $184 million is up 53% year-on-year, and we finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of almost $59 million. We delivered more