Life360 Inc at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 02:55PM GMT

Mark Kelly - Stifel Financial Corp. - Analyst



Thank you, everyone. I'm Mark Kelley. I'm Stifel's internet analyst. Very excited to have Life360 with us today. We've got Russell Burke, who is the Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Russell, for being here.



Russell Burke - Life360, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Mark, pleased to be here. And good morning to everyone. I'm going to spend some time initially, just discussing Life360's membership offering, and how we play a key role in family safety, as well as adding pets and things.



Today, I'm going to cover an overview of Life360's business, along with our strategy for the future, and finish with our latest Q1 financials that we released in mid-May. At the end of the presentation, I'll be happy to take some questions with Mark.



Starting now with our business and strategy overview. For those that are not familiar with Life360, we're the world's first family safety services membership, taking a mobile and family-first approach to disrupt the market. And we're somewhat unique as a freemium consumer app model.