Nov 29, 2023 / 08:35PM GMT
Christopher Louis Kuntarich - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
All right. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Chris Kuntarich, I'm part of the UBS U.S. Internet team. Today, I have Russell Burke here today with me, the CFO of Life360. Russell, thank you very much for joining us.
Russell Burke - Life360, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer
Pleased to be here, Chris. Thank you.
Christopher Louis Kuntarich - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
I think we're going to start off with a 10-, 15-minute presentation, and then I have some questions, and we'll open it up to the audience as well. But without further ado, take it away.
Russell Burke - Life360, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer
Thanks a lot, Chris. As Chris said, a short presentation here. We'll run through a basic overview of our strategy, where we've come from, where we're going to. A bit of an overview of financials and then happy to dig into any questions.
So Life360 is on a mission to keep
Life360 Inc at UBS Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript
Nov 29, 2023 / 08:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...