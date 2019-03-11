Q4 2018 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, my name is Mike, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Linamar Q4 2018 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Linda Hasenfratz, CEO. You may begin your conference.



Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you very much, and apologies for the late start. We had a few technical glitches. So good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart, as well as members of our Corporate Marketing Finance and Legal teams. Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer that is currently being broadcast and hopefully, you can see, and then I'm going to go ahead and get started with sales, earnings and content.



So sales for the quarter were $1.73 billion, up 10% from last year, which is fantastic to see. But takes us to another record year of $7.62 billion in sales, up 16.4%