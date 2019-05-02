May 02, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, my name is Robert, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Linamar Q1 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar's CEO, you may begin your conference.
Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Non-Independent Director
Thanks very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Jarrell, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart and some members of our corporate marketing, finance and legal teams. Chris Merchant, our Global VP of Finance, will fill in prior CFO, Dale Schneider, on the call this quarter, as Dale is unfortunately not able to be here today.
Before I begin, I will draw your attention to the disclaimer currently being broadcast. So let's start off with sales, earnings and content, as per normal. Sales for the quarter were $1.97 billion, up 4.3% from last year despite some soft markets out there, which is great to see. Operating earnings were $197.7
Q1 2019 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
