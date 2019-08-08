Q2 2019 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. My name is Linieta and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Linamar Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to today's speaker, Ms. Linda Hasenfratz. You may begin your conference, ma'am.



Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team: Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart and members of our corporate marketing, finance and legal team.



Before I begin, I will draw your attention to the disclaimer currently being broadcast. I'm going to start off with sales, earnings and content as usual. Sales for the quarter were $2.09 billion, down somewhat from last year but meaningfully outperforming market. Global vehicle markets were down 5.6% whereas our Transportation segment only slipped 1.3%. And boom sales were up in North America, despite