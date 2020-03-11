Q4 2019 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart and some members of our corporate marketing, finance and legal teams.



Before I begin, I will draw your attention to the disclaimer that is going to be any second now displayed on the screen. There it is.



I will start off with sales, earnings and content as usual. Sales for the quarter were $1.62 billion, down from last year, but again, outperforming soft global markets. The North American vehicle market