Q1 2020 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Non-Independent Director
Thanks very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Gerald, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart as well as members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance and legal team. Before I begin, I will draw your attention to the disclaimer currently being broadcast. I'll start off with an overview on Linamar's approach to the COVID-19 crisis that currently is top of mind, of course, for all of us.
At Linamar, we approached dealing with this pandemic as we would any crisis. Step 1, assemble a team with all the
