Q2 2020 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Jarrell; Dale Schneider; Roger Fulton; Mark Stoddart; as well as members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance and legal team.



Okay. I'm going to start off with an update on the COVID-19 crisis and Linamar's reaction to such. So as you know, we took a 4-step approach to dealing with COVID-19: assemble a team; gather data; make a plan; execute on the plan; and, of course, communicate broadly throughout. And we have continued to make excellent progress in this regard.



Our focus right now is very much on the next phase of this crisis: restarting, rejuvenating and recovering. First and foremost, we are determined to create a work environment where people feel and are as safe or safer coming to work than not coming to work. More than 90% of