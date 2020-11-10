Q3 2020 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon on the call are members of our executive team, Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart, Kevin Hallahan and members of our corporate IR marketing, finance and legal team.



Okay. Why don't we start off with an update on the COVID-19 crisis and Linamar's reaction to such. Now as you know, we did a 4-step approach to dealing with COVID-19. We assembled a team, we got a data, we made a plan, and