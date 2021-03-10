Mar 10, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Linamar Q4 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to Linda Hasenfratz, Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.
Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Non-Independent Director
Thanks very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart, as well as members of our corporate, IR, marketing, finance and legal team.
Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer currently being broadcast. I'll start off with a short update on the COVID-19 crisis and Linamar's current focus.
It's actually hard to believe it's already been a full year since COVID-19 began impacting the world, and we jumped into action with our Linamar Health First task force. We worked on data gathering, communication and development of our Linamar Health First plan. The Linamar team did an
Q4 2020 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 10, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...