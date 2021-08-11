Q2 2021 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

So before I begin, I will draw your attention to the disclaimer that is currently being broadcast. Okay. Let's start off with a short update on the COVID-19 crisis on Linamar's current focus. So our approach to this last leg of the pandemic is the same as the first. As we continue to focus on our employees, shareholders, communities and customers in our Linamar Healthcare plants. In this case of a pandemic, our focus is really in 3 key areas: first,