Q3 2021 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Linamar's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Linamar's Chief Executive Officer, Linda Hasenfratz. Ma'am, please go ahead.



Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thanks very much, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart; as well as members of our Corporate IR, Marketing, Finance and Legal teams. Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer that is currently being broadcast.



Okay. I'll start off with a short update on our focus in terms of the COVID-19 crisis. So our focus at the moment is really in 3 key areas: continuing to keep people safe at work, of course, is top of mind, continuing to encourage vaccination,