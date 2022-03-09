Q4 2021 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - CEO & Executive Chairman of the Board



Thanks very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Jarrell; Chris Merchant, who is stepping in for our CFO, Dale Schneider this quarter; Roger Fulton; Mark Stoddart, as well as members of our Corporate IR, Marketing, Finance and Legal teams.



Before I begin, I will draw your attention to the disclaimer that is currently being broadcast. So I will pretend it's been an easy start to the year for us here at Linamar. (inaudible) the business challenges we're all facing, we of course had to deal with the loss of our founder, Ferenc Hasenfratz. My father was a mentor, a teacher, a friend to so many of us here at Linamar and many outside our