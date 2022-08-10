Q2 2022 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

I'll start off with a review of sales, earnings and content.



Sales for the quarter were $1.98 billion, up 25.8% last year on recovery markets and market share growth. Normalized net earnings were $109.3 million. Earnings were up over last year on stronger sales despite massively higher costs