Q3 2022 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair and CEO. Please go ahead.



Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, and some members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance, and legal teams.



I'll start off with a review of sales, earnings and content. Sales for the quarter were $2.1 billion, up 27.5% to last year on recovering markets and market share growth. Normalized net earnings were $121 million. Earnings are up 15.5% over last year on stronger sales despite massively higher costs, a lack of