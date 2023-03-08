Q4 2022 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer that is currently being broadcast.



I'm going to start off as usual with a review of sales, earnings and content. Sales for the quarter were $2.1 billion, up 34% from last year on recovering markets and market share growth. That took sales for the full year to a new record at $7.92 billion, more than recovered from the pandemic, which